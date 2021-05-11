SRM Technologies becomes an AUTOSAR associate partner

SRM Technologies is pleased to announce that they have entered into a global associate partnership with AUTOSAR, thereby powering their leading automotive services with the consortium's world-class software architecture.

With innovation & technology playing an increasingly crucial role in every aspect of the automotive business, companies recognize the need to pursue strategic solutions and ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. Concepts such as Autonomous driving (AD), connected vehicles, electrification of the powertrain, and shared mobility (ACES) are mutually reinforcing developments in the automotive industry.The SRM Tech-AUTOSAR partnership promises new business models, enhanced product ideation, futuristic technology development and organizational change management to support customers through these successful transformations.

Anand Kashyap, CEO, SRM Technologies, said, "We are delighted to become an Associate Partner of AUTOSAR. Automotive is a focus industry for us, and this partnership will allow us to leverage the ecosystem and develop solutions that revolutionize commute. This partnership also sharpens our digital focus and positions us well to offer compelling solutions for OEMs and suppliers alike."