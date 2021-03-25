SRM hosts Defence Service Hackathon for students

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur hosted a Defence Services Hackathon, the first-of-its-kind in the country. It was hosted by SRM Innovation and Incubation Center, SRMIST. The aim of this hackathon was to involve students and researchers in developing solutions for real time problems faced by our armed forces. A total of 54 teams involving 200 students, researchers and faculty members, participated in the Defence Hackathon. 12 problem statements ranging from use of AI/ML for Inventory management, Surveillance, Anti-infiltration obstacle systems, to novel firefighting systems in high altitude, Land slide arrester and tracked snow removers were selected and worked upon putting across their ideas/solutions. The teams were supported by more than 15 mentors with a range of expertise.