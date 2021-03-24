SRM launches new online degree programs for students

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has launched new online degree programs approved by UGC in response to high demand for online education to boost GER and Employability. This is done through the Directorate of Online Education.

The launch of online degree programs approved by UGC is MBA specialization in Finance/ HR/ Marketing/ Business Analytics, MCA, BBA specialization in Digital Marketing, BCA specialization in Data Science. SRMIST has developed an online delivery robust cloud based technology stack, called SRM Online Learning Platform. It provides the flexibility to learn from anywhere, anytime supported by live interactive sessions and powerful online assessment system.

Master of business administration (MBA) is a two year internationally accepted experiential master degree program designed specifically for professionals who want to develop leadership skills, strategic capabilities and competencies that enables them to contribute higher order value in Industry. The core courses in an MBA program cover various areas of business such as accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, operations, and statistics and many. It follows the four quadrant approach of National Mission on Education Through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT).