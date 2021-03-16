SRM signs MoU for Ayurveda research

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed betweenSRM Institute of Science & Technology, Kattankulathur and KP Manish Global Ingredients Private Limited, Chennai recently. The purpose of this MoU is to develop Herbal Extracts and Herbal/Ayurvedic formulations and to perform pre-clinical and clinical studies.

The MoU aims to carry out research and development activities in the field of Medicinal Plants along with carrying out basic research in Pharmaceutical Chemistry/API. Developing innovative ingredients in the field of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals is another objective. The following activities will be carried out between KPM and the Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM), Directorate of Research and College of Agricultural Science of SRMIST - Herbal Extract & Formulations, Agriculture – Medicinal Plants, Pharmaceutical API, Joint Research Projects, Joint Research Publication, Exchange of Knowledge and Sharing of Facilities.