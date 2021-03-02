SRM holds Master Coaches workshop in training Volleyball

A three day Master coaches workshop on "Modern Practices in Training Volleyball the way to success" was held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur. About 70 (Physical Director, Physical Education Teacher, Coaches, International Players, National Players) participated in this event that has experienced and master from Volleyball teach the latest techniques. The event was held from 26th to 28th Feb 2021. This was organized by Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association in association with the Department of Physical Education & Sports Sciences of SRMIST. The aim of this workshop is to enhance the knowledge of coaches in Tamil Nadu to train the younger generation of players. The workshop will include sessions on Modern practices in training, rules related to coaches, team training, and tactical approach among other things.

The event was presided over by S. N. Jayamurugan, Chariman, SNJ Group of Companies & Chief Patron of Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association. Speaking at the event he urged coaches to updated themselves in the latest techniques and lift Indian Volleyball to a global level. He also declared the workshop open.