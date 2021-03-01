Admissions open for Science & Humanities, Medical & Health Sciences programs at SRM

Admissions are now open to various programs at the Faculty of Science and Humanities (FSH) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur and for Medicine and Health Sciences programs at SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre (SRM MCHRC), Kattankulathur. Visit www.srmist.edu.in.

Under the Faculty of Science & Humanities, SRMIST offers various Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs from the College of Science and Humanities, School of Management, and School of Law. Several UG and PG programs are also available for students in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences that has the College of Pharmacy, College of Physiotherapy, College of Occupational Therapy, College of Nursing, School of Public Health among others.

The soft launch of application forms for Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Faculty of Science and Humanities was held at the Institute’s premises in the presence of SRMIST’s Pro VC (Medical) Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravi Kumar, Director (Admissions) Dr. K.S. Lakshmi, Director (Communications) R. Nandakummar, Assistant Director (M&H) Venkata Ramakrishnan, Assistant Director (S&H), Dr. Vivek Shivhare, Dean (FSH) Dr. J. Jothikumar, Dean (Law) Dr. C.A. Gurudath, Dean (Dental) Dr. N. Vivek, Dean (SHP) Dr. Padma Venkat, Dean (Pharmacy) Dr. V. Chitra, Dean (Physiotherapy) Veera Goutham and Dean (Occupational Therapy) Dr. U. Ganapathy Sankar.