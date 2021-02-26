SRM bags best outreach program award

SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital has bagged the ‘Best outreach programme award’ from The Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry (IAPHD). The college has been recognised for its best outreach activity and is honored with U Sumithra & Ramanath Bhat - Best outreach programme award. The department of Public Health Dentistry at the SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital participated in this category for the year April 2019 to March 2020. The event which made its entry in this category was the “World Health Day” which was celebrated at the department during the month of April 2019.

The World Health Day (7th April) is marked with global awareness on the prevention and control of diseases. This day was observed by the department under the guidance of Dean Dr. N. Vivek and Vice Principal Dr. KT Magesh.