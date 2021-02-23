SRM hosts an International conference on “Business Finance and Management Sciences”

The Department of Corporate Secretaryship and Accounting Finance, College of Science and Humanities, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur has organised the two days International Conference on “Business Finance and Management Sciences” which held on 18th and 19th February 2021. In these two days the Conference Scholars, Academicians and Researchers have presented 68 papers and conference proceedings with 174 papers had been released during the conference.

On the inaugural day of 18th February 2021, the Chief Guest address had given by the Prof. Mwaf Dandan from Albalqua University, Jordan, has highlighted about the ‘Indo Arab Issues’ and impressed upon the trading relations between India and the Arab region which engages in reforms and transformational changes in the economy; also the strong political understanding and goodwill between the people, and provided tremendous potential to have economic engagement in a higher level.