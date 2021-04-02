SRM and Taiwan collaborates for Smart Pandemic Prevention Technology

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur in collaboration with National Chung Cheng University (CCU), Taiwan has come out with a Smart Pandemic Prevention Technology. The Taiwan-India Joint Collaboration Effort has been made on alleviating the effects of the ensuing global pandemic problem.

CCU and SRMIST have shared smart and advanced technologies resulting in the implementation and deployment of the Smart Pandemic Prevention System (SPPS) which includes smart face recognition, thermal body temperature monitoring, and real-time social contact analysis.

A presentation of the results of the “Taiwan-India Joint Collaboration in Smart Pandemic Prevention System” was held online, presided by Vice Chancellor (Interim) of SRMIST Dr. C. Muthamizchelvan and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Medical and Health Science) of SRMIST Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravi Kumar along with Dr. Mu-Min Chen, Deputy Representative of TECC, Dr. C. T. Wang, Director of Science and Technology, TECC, Dr. Chadaram Sivaji, Director of International Bilateral Cooperation Division, DST, India.