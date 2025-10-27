Tata Consultancy Services Denies UK Media Report Claiming That British Retailer Marks & Spencer Ended $1 Billion Contract After Cyberattack

File Image |

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has denied a UK media report claiming that British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) ended a $1 billion contract with the Indian IT giant after cyberattack-related failures. The company called the report “misleading” and “factually inaccurate.” In a clarification to the stock exchanges, TCS said that the article titled “M&S ousts Indian outsourcer accused of £300m cyberattack failures” contained several wrong details, including the reported size of the contract and its connection with the cyber incident."

“The report published is misleading, with factual inaccuracies including the size of the contract and the continuity of TCS’ work for Marks & Spencer (M&S),” the tech giant said. TCS explained that the M&S service desk contract mentioned in the report had gone through a routine competitive tender process that began in January 2025.

According to the company, Marks & Spencer decided to work with other partners “much prior to the cyber incident in April 2025,” adding that the two matters were “clearly unrelated.” The IT firm also noted that the service desk contract was a very small part of its overall partnership with M&S. “TCS continues to work on numerous other areas in its role as a strategic partner for M&S and is proud of this longstanding partnership,” the company said.

Regarding the cyberattack, TCS clarified that it had conducted a complete scan of its systems and found no vulnerabilities from its end. It further stated that it does not provide cybersecurity services to M&S, as those are handled by another vendor.

The clarification came after reports suggested that M&S chose not to renew its $1 billion technology helpdesk deal with TCS following a cyberattack that caused the retailer losses worth about GBP 300 million. Both companies have since confirmed that the contract decision was made before the incident and was part of a regular renewal process.

