 Realty firm Godrej Properties Expects ₹10,000 Crore Revenue From Housing Project At Worli In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRealty firm Godrej Properties Expects ₹10,000 Crore Revenue From Housing Project At Worli In Mumbai

Realty firm Godrej Properties Expects ₹10,000 Crore Revenue From Housing Project At Worli In Mumbai

The upcoming project 'Godrej Trilogy', spanning 2.63 acres, will feature three residential towers.In the first phase, the company will launch two towers during this quarter.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties is expecting a revenue of more than Rs 10,000 crore from an upcoming housing project at Worli in Mumbai.The upcoming project 'Godrej Trilogy', spanning 2.63 acres, will feature three residential towers.In the first phase, the company will launch two towers during this quarter.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli.This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel.

Read Also
Godrej Properties Wins Bid To Acquire 7.82-Acre Land In Hyderabad For Nearly ₹550 Crore
article-image

"The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over Rs 10,000 crore," the company said.Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising about 11 lakh square feet of saleable area in Phase 1.With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront will be launched in the current quarter.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said this project further strengthens the company's presence in South Mumbai and aligns with the strategy of acquiring and developing high-potential urban land parcels.Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. 

FPJ Shorts
Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore
Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks - VIDEOS
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks - VIDEOS
Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against Australia At Sydney
Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against Australia At Sydney

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Gender Pay Gap Narrows Sharply, Ranking Among The Lowest Worldwide

India's Gender Pay Gap Narrows Sharply, Ranking Among The Lowest Worldwide

'Viksit Bharat To Be Built From Villages,' Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman; Calls Farmers Key To Rural...

'Viksit Bharat To Be Built From Villages,' Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman; Calls Farmers Key To Rural...

Trade Deal or Damage? Trump & Jinping’s High-Stakes Meet Could Reshape Global Trade — Or Spark A...

Trade Deal or Damage? Trump & Jinping’s High-Stakes Meet Could Reshape Global Trade — Or Spark A...

LIC Shares Show Strong Momentum In Recent Weeks, Gaining 24.5% From 52-Week Low Of ₹715.35 To...

LIC Shares Show Strong Momentum In Recent Weeks, Gaining 24.5% From 52-Week Low Of ₹715.35 To...

Tata Consultancy Services Denies UK Media Report Claiming That British Retailer Marks & Spencer...

Tata Consultancy Services Denies UK Media Report Claiming That British Retailer Marks & Spencer...