Sriram Finance Appoints New Additional Director; Pradeep Kumar Reappointed As Independent Director |

Sriram Finance appointed S. Ravindran as an additional director in the category of non-executive independent director for five years, the company announced through an exchange filing. It also decided to re-appoint Pradeep Kumar Puja as an independent director of the company for another five years.

While Ravindran will hold the position from August 31, 2023 to August 30, 2028, Panja will hold it till October 24, 2028.

S. Ravindran

S. Ravindran aged 61 years, holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce. He is also a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. He has an extensive work experience of 29 years at the Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (SEBI) and was Executive Director during the period from August 2011 to May 2022 handled all major Departments in SEBI and initiated/ implemented various policy measures for development/ regulation of securities markets relating to Mutual Funds, Corporate Governance, Market Infrastructure Institutions and Market Intermediaries, Market Surveillance and

Risk Management, IPOs, Accounting standards Disclosure and Transparency, Corporate restructuring, Takeovers, Buybacks, Delisting, Commodity Derivatives Market, etc.

He was also an advisor to the Central Bank of Bahrain on deputation from SEBI from January 2005 to January 2010 wherein he drafted and implemented Bahrain’s Securities Market /Regulatory Framework as per International Standards and enabled Bahrain to enter into Multilateral MOU with IOSCO.

He has also served in various capacities as Chief General Manager, General Manager and Deputy General Manager at SEBI from March 1993 to January 2005. During his association with SEBI he had set up Surveillance Department and developed Integrated Market Surveillance System, handled major investigation cases relating to 1999-2001 Market Manipulations, resulting in various enforcement actions, implemented Accounting Standards through Listing Requirements, cleared more than 200 IPOs as Dealing Division Chief, handled more than 100 investigation cases as Investigating Authority, functioned as quasi-judicial Enquiry /Adjudication Officer, registration of MFs/ Market Intermediaries and Inspection of stock exchanges / Market Intermediaries. He also functioned as SEBI Nominee on the Governing Boards of stock exchanges. Currently, he is the Chairman of Intermediaries Advisory Committee of SEBI.

He is also an Independent Director on the Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), LTIDPL Invit Services Limited and as an Additional Director on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited.

Pradeep Kumar Panja

Pradeep Kumar Panja holds a Master's Degree in Science (Statistics) from the University of Madras. He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

He is a career banker, retired as Managing Director (Corporate Banking) of State Bank of India (SBI), the largest bank of the country, in October 2015. During his long association of 39 years with SBI (3 years of which at Board level), he gained rich experience in various areas of banking including corporate and international banking, treasury management, information technology, retail, transaction banking, strategic planning, business development, risk management.

He has an excellent track record of successfully leading large teams across various business verticals of SBI. He also successfully led the US Operations of SBI as the Country Head-US. He held multiple assignments driving large projects in the Information Technology Wing of SBI. As a Head of IT (Chief Information Officer), he led SBI’s IT strategy, setting up India’s largest data warehouse. He also led the analytics foray of SBI. During his association with SBI, he was a member of important committees of directors and was chairman of the Risk Management Committee.