Adani Group Shares fall Around 3 Percent After OCCRP Report | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The shares of Adani group crashed about 1-3 percent in the early trade after the OCCRP allegation that the Mauritius-based Opaque Funds invested millions of dollars in Adani stock.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) on Thursday alleged that hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded Adani group stocks through Mauritius-based "opaque" investment funds by partners of promoter family.

On the BSE, the stock of Adani Green Energy fell 4.43 per cent to Rs 927.65 apiece, with a market capitalisation of Rs 1.47 lakh crore. The Adani Power plunged 3.82 per cent to Rs 315.85, while Adani Enterprises declined 3.56 per cent to Rs 2,424 and Adani Energy Solutions fell 3.18 per cent to Rs 814.95 apiece on the Thursday in the early trade.

The Adani enterprises shares at 11:37am IST were at Rs 2,455, down by 2.31 percent.

The shares of Adani Total Gas at 11:44 am IST were at Rs 640.75, down by 1.79 percent and Adani Green Energy was at Rs 937.70, down by 3.40 respectively.

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) fell 2.75 per cent to Rs 796.50, Adani Total Gas declined 2.74 per cent to Rs 634.60. On the other hand, the shares of NDTV fell 2.69 per cent to Rs 213.30 and Adani Wilmar declined 1.83 per cent to Rs 362.20 per piece on the BSE.

At 11:47 am IST, the shares were at Rs 433.80, down by 2.31 percent.

The shares of Adani Power at 11:40 am IST were at Rs 320, down by 2.51 percent and Adani Wilmar was at Rs 363, fell by 1.63 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)