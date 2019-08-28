SpiceJet sale offers affordable tickets, prices start at Rs 1,299

Airline transporter SpiceJet had launched 4 days sale as “Desh-Videsh Ghummo” lasting till 30th August 2019. Travel tickets booked under this sale would be valid till 31st March 2020.

For international destinations such as Colombo from Chennai and Dhaka from Kolkata and Guwahati, the all-inclusive price, one way fare starts from as low as Rs.3,999, whereas tickets from Kochi to Male are available at Rs.4,299 Bangkok to Kolkata at Rs 4,699, Dubai to Mumbai at Rs 5,399, Mumbai to Bangkok at Rs 6,899, Bangkok to flight tickets starting at Rs 888 and international tickets at Rs 3,499. Delhi at Rs 7,199. Also, for popular domestic routes the charges of tickets has reduced to Rs. 1,299. Similar kind of sale was introduced to passengers in July, known as ‘Monsoon Sale' scheme offering domestic

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet said, “International holidays, especially during peak season, are always perceived to be a luxury and an expensive affair for Indian households. We aim to break this notion and offer ticket prices for international holiday destinations like Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, Dubai and Male at unbelievable rates which are close to domestic ticket prices. We expect the sale to make a valuable contribution in making successful international getaways for everyone looking for a festive holiday break,” according to report published by Financial Express.

However there are certain terms and condition which one need to learn before applying. Tickets would be issued on first-come-first-serve basis. Sale fares would be not applicable on group bookings. Sale is applicable only on non-stop flights. Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes. Refundable cancellation is available with usual cancellation charges.