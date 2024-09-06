'Speak Hindi & Get Your Service Done Or Else Leave...': Language Debate Between Bank Manager And Customer In Karnataka Goes Viral, Netizens React

'Speak Hindi & Get Your Service Done Or Else Leave...': Language Debate Between Bank Manager And Customer In Karnataka Goes Viral, Netizen React |

A video that is making the rounds on social media platform X, formerly Twitter has ignited a fresh debate over language use in public institutions, specifically banks.

The post, which centers on a heated exchange between a customer and a bank manager in Kolar, Karnataka, highlights the tension between the use of Hindi and Kannada, capturing widespread attention.

The incident has also sparked mixed reactions online, as netizens weigh in on the long-standing North-South language divide in India.

The Viral Video: A Heated Exchange in a Bank

The video, shared by an X user, shows a bank customer questioning the manager about why the service slips are available only in Hindi and English, without a Kannada option. The user wrote, "Bank manager says " Speak Hindi & get ur service done or else leave to customer in kolar ,Karnataka."

The situation quickly escalates into an argument, with both sides defending their stance on language.

In the video one of the customers questions, “Why is the slip not available in Kannada? I know both Kannada and English. You speak Kannada, sir, with those who come here.”

To this, the bank manager responds, “India mein Hindi chaltha hai. Hindi baat karo.” (Hindi is spoken across India. Speak Hindi.)

The customer, counters by asking, “Who told you to speak in English then? Is this how higher officials speak?” Another person in line chimes in, "Only people like you tell Hindi is the national language."

At this point, the another man counters saying, “This is not the issue about language but regarding money.”

But the customer argues, “Language is also needed. What do I write if this only has Hindi and English options? If we had our own language, I could write myself.”

Social Media Reaction

The video garnered a wide range of reactions from social media users.

An X user responding to it, wrote, "Banks should show some basic sense of communicating to their customers in regional languages or else how would rural people understood the processes."

Another user added, "This is a non issue. one guy doesn't undestand kannada other doesn't undestand hindi!"

Hindi is not national language banks should provide service to customer in regional language — Gk (@Ggk_here) September 6, 2024