South Western Railway launches awareness campaign against Covid-19

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the recent days, a drive/campaign is launched across South Western Railway to promote and persuade passengers and rail travellers to follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior. All rail travellers are requested to adhere to Covid19 norms, wear mask at all times, maintain social distancing and ensure hand sanitization frequently.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)