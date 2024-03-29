Skoda Superb Poised For Return To India – Speculated Launch On April 3!

Skoda Superb |

After the implementation of stricter BS6 Phase II emission standards on April 2023, Skoda India made the decision to discontinue the Superb sedan. However, this move was followed by anticipation and excitement as the company provided a glimpse of all-new fourth-generation Skoda Superb, which has its global debut in November 2023. It was expected that the sedan would make a return to the Indian market, this time as a CBU (completely built unit).

Recently, a leaked internal document has revealed that Skoda plans to import 100 units of the all-new Superb. Priced at an estimated Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Superb is poised to become the brand’s flagship sedan. An official announcement regarding this development is eagerly awaited and anticipated to be made on April 3, 2024.

Skoda Octavia |

Expectedly, the sedan's new model lineup is anticipated to feature a single, fully-loaded L&K variant, equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine. This engine will be coupled with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, delivering a power output of 188bhp between 4,200rpm – 6,000rpm and torque of 320Nm between 1,450rpm – 4,200rpm.

Regarding features, the upcoming Superb L&K variant is expected to boast a Columbus infotainment system with wired Smart Link functionality an digital instrument cluster. Additional luxuries will include 3-zone automatic climate control, an 11-speaker Canton audio system, ventilated 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, Park Assist with 360-degree camera and 9-airbags for enhanced safety.

Skoda Slavia |

In other update, Skoda India is preparing to introduce significant updates for it Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV, both key models in its India 2.0 strategy and well-received in the market. Despite achieving a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s new crash test program, competitors with more features have gained larger market shares over time.

To stay modern, the Czech manufacturer will add advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the updated models, along with various other feature enhancements. Skoda’s midsize vehicles have been not noticeably lacking ADAS Level 2 technology, a feature already present in competitors like Honda, Hyundai, and Kia, who offer it in popular models such as the City, Creta, and Seltos.