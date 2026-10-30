Siyaram Recycling Industries Reports H1 FY27 Revenue Of ₹230 Crore, PAT Climbs To ₹2.6 Crore; Targets ₹600 Crore For Full Year

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd |

Mumbai: Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 September 2026, with revenue reaching ₹230.0 crore. This marks a 54% increase over H2 FY26 and a 9% year-on-year increase compared to H1 FY26.

Profit and EBITDA Growth

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹2.6 crore for H1 FY27, a nearly fourfold increase from ₹0.7 crore in H2 FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose to ₹9.1 crore from ₹7.6 crore in H2 FY26, reflecting a 20% sequential improvement.

FY27 Outlook

Siyaram Recycling Industries expects business momentum to strengthen in H2 FY27. Management projects the company's full-year FY27 revenue to exceed ₹600 crore, which it said would be a lifetime high for the company.

Management Commentary

Bhavesh Maheshwari, Managing Director, Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited, said that H1 FY27 showed a meaningful recovery with improved revenue and EBITDA, reflecting stronger operational momentum and better execution. He added that with operating conditions normalising, the company expects H2 FY27 to be stronger, positioning it to achieve its highest-ever annual revenue of ₹600 crore-plus.

Business Focus

The company's focus remains on improving operational efficiency, strengthening profitability, and expanding its higher value-added product portfolio to drive sustainable growth. It also continues its strategic shift towards higher value-added brass components to support deeper customer relationships and improve product differentiation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.