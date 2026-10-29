ACME Solar Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings With ₹269 Crore PAT, 133.5% Rise, Driven By BESS And RE Capacity

ACME Solar |

Mumbai: ACME Solar Holdings announced on October 28, 2026, that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 133.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹269 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company’s consolidated EBITDA increased by 63.6 per cent to ₹874 crore for the same period.

Financial Performance

Total revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹1,007 crore, marking a 67.5 per cent increase compared to ₹601 crore in Q2 FY26. The PAT margin for the quarter was 26.7 per cent, while the EBITDA margin was 86.7 per cent.

Capacity Expansion

During the quarter, ACME Solar commissioned approximately 2.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), bringing its cumulative commissioned BESS capacity to about 5.2 GWh. This makes it the second largest installed BESS capacity in India, the company said.

Operational Highlights

The company generated 1,840 million units (MUs) in Q2 FY27, an increase of 19.6 per cent from Q2 FY26, attributed to capacity additions and higher irradiation. Additionally, 324 million units were sold in Q2 FY27 through short-term peak power BESS operations.

Strategic Initiatives

ACME Solar signed 430 MW of FDRE Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), bringing the total contracted PPA signed capacity to 4,310 MW. The company secured revenue lock-ins of over ₹1,600 crore for partial sale of FY27 BESS capacity and over ₹1,500 crore for partial sale of FY28 BESS capacity.

Financing and Ratings

CRISIL upgraded ACME Solar Holdings to 'AA-/Positive' from 'AA-/Stable'. The company tied up debt of approximately ₹9,100 crore from various financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase Bank, IIFCL, REC, PFC and IREDA. The weighted average cost of debt for fully operational projects is 8.4 per cent, the company reported.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.