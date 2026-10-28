Gokul Agro Resources Q2 Net Profit Jumps To ₹146.50 Crore, Greenlights ₹38 Crore Solar Expansion And Employee Stock Options

Gokul Agro Resources Limited | X

Mumbai: Gokul Agro Resources Ltd on Wednesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹146.50 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This is an increase compared to a net profit of ₹101.32 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹7,481.02 crore, up from ₹6,638.19 crore in the same quarter last year. Total consolidated income for the period was ₹7,492.24 crore.

Solar Power Project

The company's board approved the installation of an additional 14 MWp solar power project with a capital outlay of ₹38 crore. This project is intended for captive consumption, with 10 MWp at the Gandhidham Plant in Gujarat and 4 MWp at the Mangalore Plant in Karnataka.

Employee Stock Options

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee granted 8,47,800 stock options under the 'Gokul-Employee Stock Option Plan 2025'. These options can be exercised at a price of ₹50 per option.

Financial Overview

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter were ₹7,296.87 crore, compared to ₹6,508.68 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter increased to ₹4.95 from ₹3.43 previously.

Half-Year Results

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹269.47 crore. This compares to ₹173.01 crore in the same period last year. Total consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year was ₹12,762.97 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.