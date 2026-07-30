Gokul Agro Q1 FY27: Profit Jumps 74% To ₹124 Crore As Margin Expansion Boosts Earnings

Gokul Agro's Q1 FY27 net profit jumped 74 percent YoY to Rs 124 crore. |

Mumbai: Gokul Agro Resources Ltd reported a strong start to FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 74 percent year-on-year to Rs 123.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by improved operating efficiencies and a richer product mix.

Revenue from operations increased 7.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,282 crore, while profit before tax climbed to Rs 158.3 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue moderated from the March quarter, but profitability remained resilient.

Revenue growth supported by stronger profitability

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,281.9 crore in Q1 FY27 , compared with Rs 4,924.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 123.7 crore from Rs 71.0 crore a year earlier, reflecting stronger earnings growth than revenue.

Total income increased to Rs 5,295 crore, while total expenses rose to Rs 5,136.7 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rs 4.16 from Rs 2.43 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue declined from Rs 6,200.2 crore to Rs 5,281.9 crore owing to lower sales during the quarter. However, profit before tax improved to Rs 158.3 crore from Rs 148.3 crore, while net profit after tax and share of associates was Rs 123.7 crore, broadly in line with Rs 128.1 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The company reported no exceptional items during the quarter.

Operational initiatives

The company said profitability growth outpaced revenue growth, supported by strategic sourcing, operating efficiencies, value-added products and a diversified business mix.

During the quarter, Gokul Agro launched customized specialty fats for industrial applications, while its biodiesel facility became fully operational, which the management expects will support growth in the coming quarters.

The company also continued expanding its branded consumer business, export partnerships and manufacturing footprint. It highlighted an integrated platform spanning sourcing, crushing, refining, storage, branded products and exports, processing capacity of over 2 million MTPA, a network of more than 575 dealers and distributors, presence across 28 states, and exports to 33 countries.

Management further stated that the company has delivered a five-year profit CAGR of 54 percent.

Chairman and Managing Director Kanubhai J. Thakkar said the company remains focused on strengthening consumer brands, expanding value-added categories, increasing exports, pursuing disciplined capacity expansion and maintaining prudent financial management.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited financial results and management commentary filed with the stock exchanges and does not constitute investment advice.