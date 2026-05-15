Gokul Agro Q4 Profit Jumps 144% To ₹119 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹24,000 Crore

Gokul Agro Resources Limited | X

Mumbai: Gokul Agro Resources Limited reported a 144 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹119.2 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by improved operational performance and higher revenue from operations. Revenue from operations rose to ₹6,200 crore during the quarter from ₹5,462 crore a year earlier, while sequentially easing from ₹6,314 crore in Q3 FY26. Compared with quarterly profit of ₹77.9 crore in Q3 FY26, ₹72.2 crore in Q2 and ₹100.1 crore in Q1, the company ended FY26 with strong earnings momentum.

The agro-based commodities company posted total income of ₹6,213.6 crore in the March quarter against ₹5,471.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax climbed to ₹148.3 crore from ₹70.1 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting improved operating leverage and inventory management. Total expenses during the quarter stood at ₹6,065.3 crore, compared with ₹5,401.8 crore a year ago. Finance costs marginally declined sequentially to ₹45.5 crore from ₹46.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

Sequentially, profitability improved sharply despite a modest decline in quarterly revenue. Net profit rose 53 percent over Q3 FY26, while profit before tax increased nearly 37 percent quarter-on-quarter. The company also reported positive gains from foreign revenue transactions during the quarter. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 rose to ₹4.03 from ₹2.63 in the preceding quarter and ₹1.65 in the year-ago period following the stock split implemented in October 2025.

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For the full financial year FY26, Gokul Agro posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹24,077 crore against ₹19,551 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased to ₹370.1 crore from ₹245.7 crore in the previous year, while total comprehensive income rose to ₹387.6 crore. The company approved a ₹430 crore capital expenditure plan for expanding edible oil refining capacity by 46 percent across existing plants. It also approved a ₹12.5 crore solar power project for captive use at its Krishnapatnam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The company said the proposed capacity expansion would be completed within 12 to 18 months and funded through internal accruals and long-term debt. Existing refinery capacity utilisation stood at about 82.25 percent during FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.