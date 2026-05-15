Hindustan Organic Chemicals Narrows Q4 Loss To ₹4 Crore

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reduced its Q4 FY26 loss to Rs 4 crore from Rs 52 crore a year earlier. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited reported a sharp reduction in losses for Q4 FY26. The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 51.97 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 333.90 crore from Rs 14.24 crore a year ago.

Sequential Performance Improves

The company also improved compared to the previous quarter. Revenue increased from Rs 124.32 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 333.90 crore in Q4 FY26. HOCL reported a net loss of Rs 3.97 crore in Q3 FY26, which widened slightly to Rs 4 crore in Q4. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,397 crore, while total expenses were Rs 1,257 crore.

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Profit before exceptional items and tax came at Rs 144 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 365 crore in Q3 FY26 and a loss of Rs 22.25 crore in Q4 FY25. Earnings per share stood at a negative Rs 0.59 in the quarter against negative Rs 0.50 in Q3 FY26.

Full-Year FY26 Performance

For the full financial year FY26, Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported revenue from operations of Rs 377 crore, up sharply from Rs 5.37 crore in FY25. The company’s consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 12.89 crore from Rs 391.64 crore in FY25.

The company said the Kochi unit resumed operations during the year after restarting the phenol plant. HOCL also recorded exceptional gains linked to settlement of dues and restructuring activities.

Key Developments

The board approved the audited financial results on May 15, 2026. The company also appointed internal auditors and cost auditors for FY27 and FY28.

The auditor noted that the company does not currently have independent directors and a woman director as required under company law, though the audit opinion remained unmodified.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company financial filings and is only for information purposes, not investment advice.