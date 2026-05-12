Hindoostan Mills Reports Q4 Loss Of ₹3.54 Crore Amid Textile Division Shutdown

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations fell 11.6 percent to Rupees 144.9 crore from Rupees 163.9 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Hindoostan Mills Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 3.54 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a profit of Rupees 2.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as losses from its discontinued textile operations continued to weigh on earnings. Revenue from operations remained largely flat at Rupees 40.7 crore during the quarter against Rupees 40.8 crore a year ago, while sequentially improving from Rupees 34.7 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company’s continuing engineering operations reported a pre-tax loss of Rupees 1.52 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 10.5 lakh in the year-ago quarter. Total income for the quarter declined sharply to Rupees 2.92 crore from Rupees 4.29 crore in Q4 FY25, mainly due to fair value losses on mutual fund investments and exceptional provisions linked to discontinued operations.

Discontinued Textile Operations Deepen Losses

Loss from discontinued textile operations stood at Rupees 1.95 crore during the quarter against a loss of Rupees 2.05 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company said the textile division was formally shut following a closure order issued by Maharashtra authorities in June 2025 after the board decided to discontinue the business in April 2025.

During the quarter, the company made provisions of Rupees 1.12 crore toward electricity duty liabilities following a Supreme Court order related to the textile division. It also incurred retrenchment compensation expenses for employees of the discontinued operations. Hindoostan Mills added that plant and machinery and part of the land of the textile unit have been classified as assets held for sale.

FY26 Revenue Declines, Annual Loss Narrows

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations fell 11.6 percent to Rupees 144.9 crore from Rupees 163.9 crore in FY25. Total income declined to Rupees 158.9 crore compared with Rupees 201.8 crore a year earlier. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 6.63 crore for FY26 against a loss of Rupees 10.8 crore in FY25, reflecting a narrower annual loss despite continuing weakness in textile operations.

Loss from discontinued textile operations during FY26 stood at Rupees 5.55 crore compared with Rupees 13.2 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, profit from continuing operations turned into a loss of Rupees 1.07 crore against a profit of Rupees 2.39 crore reported in the previous financial year.

Balance Sheet And Cash Flow Position

The company’s total equity declined to Rupees 32.8 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 39.2 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 1.36 crore compared with Rupees 1.71 crore at the end of FY25. Operating cash outflow for FY26 stood at Rupees 9.54 crore. The statutory auditors, SH R & Co, issued an unmodified opinion on the audited financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited company filings and is not investment advice.