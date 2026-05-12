Sodhani Capital's Profit Rises 23% To ₹2.67 Crore, Revenue Climbs Amid IPO-Led Expansion

Mumbai: Sodhani Capital Limited reported a 22.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 2.67 crore for FY26, while revenue from operations increased 26.9 percent to Rupees 4.26 crore. Total income for the year stood at Rupees 4.36 crore compared with Rupees 3.38 crore in FY25. The Jaipur-based NBFC also strengthened its balance sheet following its BSE listing in October 2025, with total equity rising sharply to Rupees 17.9 crore from Rupees 7.4 crore a year earlier.

Sodhani Capital's PAT Increases

The company’s profit before tax increased to Rupees 3.67 crore during FY26 against Rupees 3.01 crore in FY25, while total expenses nearly doubled to Rupees 69.4 lakh from Rupees 37.5 lakh in the previous year. Net profit after tax came in at Rupees 2.67 crore compared with Rupees 2.17 crore in FY25. Earnings per share stood at Rupees 3.48 for FY26 against Rupees 3.68 in FY25.

Rise In Shareholders' Funds

Sodhani Capital’s audited balance sheet showed a significant rise in shareholders’ funds following the IPO proceeds raised during the year. Share capital rose to Rupees 7.92 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 4.28 crore in the previous year, while reserves and surplus increased to Rupees 9.95 crore from Rupees 3.15 crore. Total assets expanded to Rupees 18.05 crore compared with Rupees 7.60 crore a year earlier.

Brand Visibility Initiatives & Tech Infra

The company deployed a major portion of IPO proceeds toward acquisition of office premises in Mumbai, brand visibility initiatives, technology infrastructure, and mutual fund investment application development. Out of the total IPO proceeds of Rupees 7.82 crore, around Rupees 6.40 crore had been utilised as of March 31, 2026.

Property Acquisition & Investment

Cash generated from operating activities stood at Rupees 2.43 crore during FY26, while investing activities reflected outflows toward property acquisition and investments. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company stated that its statutory auditors, Rajvanshi & Associates, issued an unmodified audit opinion on the FY26 financial statements. Sodhani Capital’s shares were listed on the BSE on October 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.