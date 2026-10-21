Who Is Satej Patil? Congress Leader Who Won 13 Of 25 Seats In Gokul Dairy Election, Defeated Mahayuti-Backed Alliance | PTI

Congress leader Satej Patil, popularly known as Bunty Patil, secured a major political victory in the Gokul Dairy cooperative election after his panel won 13 of the 25 seats, defeating the Mahayuti-backed Chhatrapati Shahu Shetkari Vikas Aghadi.

Polling for the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul Dairy, was held on Sunday, while the results were declared on Monday.

Patil Secures Majority In Gokul

Patil's panel secured a majority in the 25-member cooperative body by winning 13 seats, marking a significant victory for the Congress leader in Kolhapur's cooperative sector.

The result has once again brought Patil, a member of the legislative council from the Congress, into the political spotlight in Maharashtra.

Who Is Satej Patil?

Satej Patil comes from a politically influential family in Maharashtra. He is the son of the late DY Patil, who served as the Governor of Bihar and was an education baron. The international cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai's Nerul is named after DY Patil.

Satej Patil completed his education at Shivaji University in Kolhapur before entering politics.

Satel Patil's early career

Patil began his political career in 2004 when he contested the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election as an independent candidate. He won his first Assembly election by a margin of more than 42,000 votes and was re-elected in the 2009 state elections.

In the 2015 Maharashtra Legislative Council election, Patil defeated three-term sitting MLC Mahadevrao Mahadik to secure a seat in the Upper House.

Held Several Ministerial Portfolios

During his political career, Patil has held several ministerial responsibilities in the Maharashtra government.

He has served as Minister of State for Home, Housing, Transport, Information Technology and Parliamentary Affairs.

Between 2010 and 2014, he also held portfolios including Home (Urban and Rural), Rural Development and Food and Drugs Administration in the Congress-NCP coalition government.

Role In Educational Institutions

Apart from politics, Patil is associated with several educational and sporting institutions in Maharashtra.

He serves as president of Shree Mouni Vidyapeeth in Gargoti, Kolhapur, and vice-president of the D Y Patil Education Society in Pune and Kolhapur.

He is also associated with the Kolhapur District Amateur Boxing Association as its vice-president.

History Of Gokul Dairy

Gokul Dairy, officially known as the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, has played an important role in the region's dairy cooperative movement.

Its foundation stone was laid on March 16, 1963, by cooperative leaders NT Sarnaik and Anandrao Patil-Chuyekar, according to Maharashtra Times.

The cooperative initially operated from a rented room with just 22 affiliated organisations and a daily milk collection of approximately 700 litres.

In 1978, the National Dairy Development Board included Kolhapur under Operation Flood, a nationwide programme aimed at strengthening dairy production and distribution.

During 1981–82, a major dairy project was established on 25 acres of land at Shirgaon MIDC, helping expand the cooperative's operations.

Therefore, winning the Gokul Dairy elections is seen as a significant political achievement, as it strengthens the winning group's influence over Kolhapur district's socio-economic network. The cooperative is closely linked to the district's rural economy, milk producers and influential figures at the village level, making control of Gokul an important factor in local politics.