Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Regime Change At Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally, Targets BJP Over Vote Theft And Protests |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday admitted that his party was supporting the anti-government protests with an intention to change the regime. He argued that the gen Z had to hit the streets because there was no one who could listen to their grievances.

'Yes, We Want Regime Change'

"Yes, we are here to change the regime," said Thackeray while addressing the workers at the party's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. "In the last 12 years they looted the democracy. They stole the votes. Around 13 crore people's names were deleted from electoral rolls. Were all of them Bangladeshis? You have harassed the country for 12 years. You will have to pay the price for that. Shouldn't we even seek justice? Then why shouldn't we change the regime? What should we do if we do not get a hearing after talks?" Thackeray asked.

In his 48-minute speech Thackeray mentioned the issues of discrepancies in electoral rolls, ongoing protests in the country and drought situation in Maharashtra. He equated Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with demon king Ravan. "Ravan's life was in his naval. Similarly, their (government) life is in Gyanesh Kumar. That is why they have kept a large force to protect him," Thackeray said.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Compared To Ravan

Thackeray also reacted to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's opinion that there should be decency in every protest. "I have no clashes with the RSS. But I want to ask them if their hate for the tricolour still persists. Bhagwat said there should be decency in every protest. Where was the decency when the police showed brutality against the youths?"

Thackeray questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement calling the protestors as urban naxals. "Where is the urban naxalism in Maharashtra? Why are you putting a blot on Maharashtra? If someone comes on the street seeking justice you call him an urban naxal."

Fadnavis Targeted Over Urban Naxal Remark

Thackeray also questioned the Mumbai Police's failure in stopping the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. "His luck saved Tiger. Why didn't the police spot the shooters? Why was the nakabandi there then? They have nabbed the suspects. It is a good thing but that certainly does not deserve a gallantry medal."

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He challenged Fadnavis to drag gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the Sabarmati jail to Mumbai.

Thackeray alleged that the Union government was trying to remove certain books authored by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule from the curriculum of an university acting on a X post. He did not name the University.

He also criticised the Union government's slogan of self reliance. "We will construct a temple and we will only loot it. This is their self reliance. Today, there is a politics of religion. We will not tolerate, 'haataala nahi kaam, bol Jai Shree Ram' (Shouting the slogan Jai Shree Ram where there is unemployment)," Thackeray said.

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