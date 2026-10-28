CarTrade Tech Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps To ₹213 Crore, PBT At ₹85 Crore; H1 FY27 EBITDA Up 30%

CarTrade Tech |

Mumbai: CarTrade Tech Limited on Wednesday reported a quarterly revenue of ₹213 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), marking a 10% increase compared to the same period last year. The company's EBITDA for Q2 FY27 rose 20% year-on-year to ₹76 crore.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹85 crore, reflecting a 7% year-on-year growth. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹66 crore, an increase of 3% year-on-year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026 (H1 FY27), CarTrade Tech reported a revenue of ₹414 crore, a 13% increase year-on-year. EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹139 crore, up 30% from the previous year.

Half-Year Profit

Profit before tax for H1 FY27 reached ₹160 crore, indicating a 17% year-on-year growth. Profit after tax for the half year was ₹123 crore, showing a 10% increase year-on-year.

Operational Highlights

The company attracted approximately 76 million average monthly unique visitors during Q2 FY27, with 96% of traffic being organic. Its digital platforms, including CarWale, BikeWale, and OLX India, collectively serve over 150 million annual unique visitors.

Management Commentary

Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder of CarTrade Tech, said the company delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹213 crore and profit before tax of ₹85 crore, with EBITDA growing 20% year-on-year. He added that OLX India recorded 26% revenue growth and 36% EBITDA growth.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.