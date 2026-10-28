 CarTrade Tech Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps To ₹213 Crore, PBT At ₹85 Crore; H1 FY27 EBITDA Up 30%
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CarTrade Tech Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps To ₹213 Crore, PBT At ₹85 Crore; H1 FY27 EBITDA Up 30%

CarTrade Tech Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 10% year-on-year increase in quarterly revenue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
CarTrade Tech Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps To ₹213 Crore, PBT At ₹85 Crore; H1 FY27 EBITDA Up 30%
CarTrade Tech |

Mumbai: CarTrade Tech Limited on Wednesday reported a quarterly revenue of ₹213 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), marking a 10% increase compared to the same period last year. The company's EBITDA for Q2 FY27 rose 20% year-on-year to ₹76 crore.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹85 crore, reflecting a 7% year-on-year growth. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹66 crore, an increase of 3% year-on-year.

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Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026 (H1 FY27), CarTrade Tech reported a revenue of ₹414 crore, a 13% increase year-on-year. EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹139 crore, up 30% from the previous year.

Half-Year Profit

Profit before tax for H1 FY27 reached ₹160 crore, indicating a 17% year-on-year growth. Profit after tax for the half year was ₹123 crore, showing a 10% increase year-on-year.

Operational Highlights

The company attracted approximately 76 million average monthly unique visitors during Q2 FY27, with 96% of traffic being organic. Its digital platforms, including CarWale, BikeWale, and OLX India, collectively serve over 150 million annual unique visitors.

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Management Commentary

Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder of CarTrade Tech, said the company delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹213 crore and profit before tax of ₹85 crore, with EBITDA growing 20% year-on-year. He added that OLX India recorded 26% revenue growth and 36% EBITDA growth.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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