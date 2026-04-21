Guwahati Police Bust Escort Racket Using OLX Job Scam, 3 Arrested | Representational Image

Guwahati: In a major crackdown, three individuals were arrested in Guwahati for operating an escort service racket that lured victims with fake job offers through OLX.

In a major crackdown, city police have exposed a disturbing escort service racket operating across Guwahati, targeting young women who come to the city for education and employment opportunities. Acting on a complaint, the police arrested three accused—Abhiranjan Das, Priyanka Roy, and Minakshi Roy—from Dispur.

According to investigators, the racket lured unsuspecting young women by offering fake job opportunities through OLX, often advertising positions such as personal assistants. Once contact was established, victims were manipulated and gradually pressurized into the illegal network.

The accused allegedly subjected the women to severe physical and mental harassment. Police revealed that Priyanka Roy, identified as Abhiranjan Das’s girlfriend, and Minakshi Roy, his wife, played active roles in trapping the victims into the racket.

The case came to light after one victim, who suffered exploitation for nearly one and a half years, gathered the courage to approach the police authorities. She told police that she had been in urgent need of money and had turned to OLX in search of a job. After responding to an offer, she was informed that the role required establishing physical relationships with the employer. Over time, she was psychologically manipulated.

Initially placed in a massage parlour, the victim was later pushed into escort services. Police sources revealed that the women were paid between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 per month, while the main accused, Abhiranjan Das, allegedly earned between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh monthly from the operation.

The investigation was led by DCP Central, Guwahati IPS officer Shambhabi Mishra, who confirmed that the accused used WhatsApp to communicate with clients and coordinate activities.

Following a raid based on a case registered at the Cyber Police Station (Case No. 7/26), police rescued eight girls, including two who had been recently recruited into the network.

According to police sources, the racket targeted young women, particularly those who had come to the city for higher education, luring them with financial inducements. Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly exploited the victims’ financial vulnerability and coerced them into providing escort services to clients.

Police said the main accused, along with his associates Priyanka Ray and Minakshi Ray, not only facilitated such activities but also subjected at least one victim to severe harassment and blackmail.

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The victim was allegedly forced into physical relations and was secretly recorded in compromising situations. The accused then used these explicit photos and videos to blackmail her and control her movements. Sources said the victim was kept under constant surveillance, including location tracking, restricting her freedom and forcing her to attend clients against her will.

In another instance, a friend who attempted to help the victim was also allegedly verbally abused and threatened, with demands for money made by the accused.

The case came to light following a complaint, after which police launched an operation and successfully busted the racket on April 20.

Further investigation is underway to identify other victims and uncover the full extent of the network.