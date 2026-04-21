Assam BJP Gears Up For Statewide Mahila Akrosh Protest Targeting Congress On Women's Issues |

Guwahati: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a statewide “Mahila Akrosh” protest on April 23, focusing attention on the Congress regarding its stance on women’s issues.

Party leaders said preparations are in full swing across districts, mandals and booth levels, with workers mobilised to ensure a large turnout. The state leadership has assigned responsibilities to 26 functionaries, including MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, BTC Executive Member Rekharani Das Boro, former MP Queen Oja and general secretary Anup Barman.

State BJP president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia reviewed the arrangements at a meeting with Guwahati Metropolitan District office bearers at the party headquarters.

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Saikia encouraged women to participate in the event and express their views regarding the Congress's decisions related to women. He stated, “Our workers must take a firm and decisive stand on the ground.”

In a statement issued from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita alleged that the Congress has made it a “habit” to oppose welfare initiatives.

“Congress has consistently stood against measures meant for the public good. By opposing the Nari Bandhan (Amendment) Bill, 2026, they have once again shown their disregard for women’s empowerment and national interest,” Kalita said.

He added, “They have opposed several key decisions earlier as well. This pattern reflects their political mindset.”

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The BJP also pointed to representation figures in Parliament, stating that of the 74 women MPs, 31 are from the BJP, while 14 are from the Congress.

“Despite having fewer women representatives, Congress and its allies are indulging in politically motivated attacks and making remarks that are disrespectful towards women,” Kalita said.

He added, “Empowering women and ensuring dignity and equal opportunity have always been central to our ideology. We will continue to work tirelessly for their rights and progress.”