'90 Percent Women Can't Do Politics Without Entering Politicians’ Rooms: Purnea MP Pappu Yadav | VIDEO

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav | ANI

Patna: Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav has landed in a fresh political controversy after he remarked that 90 percent of women could not do politics without entering the room of politicians.

Speaking about the Women Reservation Amendment Bill at a press conference, Pappu Yadav, known for his unrestrained comments on various issues, asserted that women were elevated to the status of goddess but were not given respect, and the system and society were responsible for it.

“ …In India, women are called goddesses, but will never be respected here, System and society are responsible for this… 90 percent of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians,” he remarked, sparking political row.

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Appearing live on Facebook on Tuesday, he stated, "I have maintained that for women to enter politics, they must endure exploitation."

"I am fighting the battle for everyone—from the young girl involved in the NEET controversy to the girl from Manipur." he added.

"A boy killed a young woman at an engineering college; why did no one take notice of that boy? Why has no notice been issued to Pappu Yadav today? Ninety-nine percent of 'Babas'—including Asaram and the 'Baba from Mumbai'—exploit young women. Furthermore, 755 politicians face allegations of sexual exploitation,” he claimed.

“Have you forgotten the Gautam and Shilpi scandal of Bihar? The 'Balika Grih' (Girls' Shelter) scandal took place in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur- people of entire Bihar know this. So why does it give you a stomach ache whenever the topic of politicians comes up?,” he claimed.

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Reacting sharply to his remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala wrote on X, “Shocker statement! When the nation was pushing for Nari Shakti see what the Cong supported MP was saying!”

“Controversial statement by MP Pappu Yadav on women surfaces. He said that 90% of women cannot do politics without going into a leader's room. This is their mindset,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Bihar State Women's Commission (BSWC) has taken cognisance of Pappu’s statement and also issued notice to him, asking him to explain why a recommendation should not be made to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to terminate his membership of the House.

The notice reads: "You have issued a derogatory statement regarding women working in the political sphere. Specifically, you asserted that women engaged in politics attain their positions solely by sharing a bed with one politician or another.”

“Such remarks inflict deep injury upon the self-respect and social dignity of women. Taking suo motu cognisance of this matter, Bihar State Women's Commission demands an explanation from you as to why you issued such a reprehensible statement. Furthermore, you are required to explain why a recommendation should not be made to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to terminate your membership of the House. Therefore, you must ensure that a clear response regarding your aforementioned derogatory statement is submitted within three days of receiving this letter," the notice added.