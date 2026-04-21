 Bihar Shocker: Viral Video Shows Security Guard Stitching Wounded Patient In Bagaha Hospital
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Bihar Shocker: Viral Video Shows Security Guard Stitching Wounded Patient In Bagaha Hospital

A viral video from Bagaha shows a security guard stitching an injured patient inside a government hospital, raising serious safety concerns. The victims, hurt in a road accident, alleged staff shortage led to this negligence. Patients said treatment by an untrained person could have risked their lives, sparking outrage over healthcare gaps.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
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In a disturbing incident from Bihar, a government hospital turned into a place of desperation rather than care, when a security guard was seen stitching a patient’s wounds inside an operation theatre.

The viral video from Bagaha shows a man in a guard’s uniform performing medical stitches work strictly meant for trained professionals.

Caught On Camera: Guard Inside Operation Theatre

The footage, widely circulated on social media, captures the minor operation theatre of the sub-divisional hospital where, instead of doctors or nurses, a security guard is seen treating an injured patient.

As per medical norms, access to operation theatres is restricted to qualified doctors and nursing staff. The incident has raised serious questions about protocol violations and the risks patients face in such situations.

Accident Victims Left With No Choice

The patients were brought to the hospital following a severe road accident involving a tempo and a pickup van. The collision left several injured after the pickup overturned, while the tempo driver reportedly fled the scene.

Locals rushed the injured to the hospital in hopes of immediate treatment but what followed has shocked many.

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‘Guard Stitched Our Wounds,’ Say Victims

According to report published in NDTV, injured victims, including Wasim Akhtar and Surendra Pasi, alleged that a security guard stitched their wounds due to a shortage of medical staff.

They claimed that doctors were present but overwhelmed, leading to the guard stepping in. Calling it “gross negligence,” the victims said being treated by an untrained person could have cost them their lives.

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