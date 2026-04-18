Systemic Failures In UP’s Government Hospitals: Wrong Surgeries, Delayed Care, And The Urgent Need For Patient Safety Reforms

Recent incidents of alleged medical negligence in Uttar Pradesh have once again raised concerns over patient safety, accountability and adherence to basic protocols in government healthcare facilities. | AI

Lucknow: Recent incidents of alleged medical negligence in Uttar Pradesh have once again raised concerns over patient safety, accountability and adherence to basic protocols in government healthcare facilities.

Systemic Lapses Uncovered

Two separate cases from Varanasi and Banda highlight systemic lapses that go beyond resource constraints and point to deeper issues such as poor coordination, lack of verification processes and weak accountability mechanisms.

In Varanasi, a shocking case emerged from the trauma centre of Banaras Hindu University where a 71-year-old woman was subjected to a wrong surgery due to a mix-up in patient identity. The woman, who was admitted for a spinal cord tumour and scheduled for neurosurgery, was mistakenly taken to an orthopaedic operation theatre. Doctors began a hip surgery without completing final identity verification.

Mid-Surgery Discovery & Aftermath

The error came to light during the procedure when doctors failed to find the expected condition. The surgery was halted midway and the patient was sent back to the ward. Family members were not immediately informed about the incident. The correct surgery was performed later, but her condition deteriorated and she died days after complications.

The incident triggered outrage after the victim’s family raised complaints. A probe committee was formed, but questions were raised over its neutrality as a doctor from the same department was initially made its head before being replaced following objections.

Banda Tragedy: Five-Year-Old Loses Leg

In a separate case from Banda, a five-year-old girl lost her leg after alleged delay and negligence in treatment at a government medical college. The child had suffered a fracture after a fall and was admitted to the hospital, but her family alleges that no timely surgery or proper monitoring was done for several days.

By the time doctors prepared for surgery, her condition had worsened significantly. She was later referred to Lucknow, where severe infection led to amputation. Police have registered a case against the concerned doctor under relevant provisions.

Experts on Protocol Failures

Health experts say these incidents underline serious failures in basic medical protocols. They point out that patient identification, pre-surgery checklists and coordination among medical teams are fundamental practices that cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Doctors associated with public healthcare acknowledge that government hospitals face heavy patient load and staff shortages. However, they stress that such pressures cannot justify critical lapses that endanger lives.

Legal experts also note that proving medical negligence remains a complex and lengthy process, often making it difficult for victims to secure timely justice. Lack of transparency in internal inquiries further complicates accountability.

These cases have once again drawn attention to the urgent need for systemic reforms in Uttar Pradesh’s public healthcare system, including stricter protocol enforcement, better training, transparent investigations and use of technology to ensure patient safety.