Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Module, 2 Held With 64.6 Kg Heroin In Amritsar | VIDEO

Punjab Police arrest two accused and recover large heroin consignment in Amritsar operation | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, April 18, 2026: Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of two accused and recovered 64.62 kg heroin from their possession, in Amritsar.

Two Amritsar residents arrested, vehicle seized

The accused were identified as Sarwan Singh alias Gujjar and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, both residents of Amritsar. Apart from recovering the big haul of heroin, the police team also impounded their Maruti Swift car, which they were using to smuggle narcotics.

Major blow to narco-terror networks as SSOC Amritsar, Counter Intelligence Punjab, busts a cross-border drug smuggling module and arrests two accused with 64.62 Kg Heroin near village Mahal, #Amritsar.



Preliminary investigation reveals links with foreign-based handlers and… pic.twitter.com/tTuEornqCW — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 18, 2026

Links traced to Pakistan-based smuggler

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the links of this cross-border trafficking ring were also established with a network of notorious Pakistan-based smuggler Moosa, whose name had earlier cropped up in a 532-kg heroin recovery case. Pertinently, Indian Customs officials had made the largest recovery of 532 kg heroin at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari in 2019.

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Drone-based smuggling route suspected

Police held that a reliable input was received regarding the accused having retrieved consignment of heroin deliveries through drone from across the border a few days back, and an Amritsar police unit team intercepted them near Mahal Bypass in Amritsar, and recovered 64.62 kg heroin from their possession.