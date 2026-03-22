Punjab: 3 Held With 24.5 Kg Heroin, ₹21 Lakh Drug Money

Punjab Police | X @PunjabPoliceInd

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have busted in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF), a Pak-backed cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of three masterminds and recovered 24.5 kg heroin and Rs 21 lakh drug money from their possession in Amritsar district.

Stating that the accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh and Roshan Singh, trio residents of Amritsar district, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that apart from recovering heroin and drug money, BSF and police teams have also impounded multi-copter drone, which was used by Pak-based smugglers to deliver the consignment and two cars including SUV Mahindra Thar being used to deliver the narcotics.

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DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed direct links of arrested accused with Pakistan-based handlers.

Police said that the accused Jagjit Rana has recently purchased properties in posh localities using drug money and was also fond of cars.