Punjab Warehousing DM’s Suicide: Ex-Minister Bhullar, Father Among 3 Booked For Abetment, Intimidation

Punjab transport and jails minister Laljit Singh Bhullar |

Chandigarh: Amritsar police on Sunday registered a case of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation against former Punjab transport and jails minister Laljit Bhullar and two others, after the state warehousing corporation Amritsar district manager (DM) Gagandeep Sigh Randhawa died by suicide late Saturday accusing him of severe harassment and humiliation.

Besides Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh have also been booked under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint lodged by Upinder Kaur, wife of deceased Randhawa.

Bhullar had resigned on Saturday after chief minister Bhagwant Mann directed him to do so. Mann also ordered a probe to be conducted by the chief secretary K A P Sinha.

Upinder Kaur alleged in her complaint that the trio accused had meted out sustained harassment, humiliation, assault and mental torture to her husband which led him to take his own life. She further alleged that the accused trio kept on forcing Randhawa to favour them in the tender process and when he refused he was brutally harassed, humiliated, assaulted and threatened and intimidated that they will eliminate him and his family.

Randhawa had on Saturday also made a video clip on his phone after consuming Celphos in which he was purportedly heard saying that he did so due to fear and humiliation by the minister. Bhullar, however, dismissed all the charges calling them baseless.

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Meanwhile, even as the incident whipped up a political storm against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP), all the political parties, namely Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP staged a joint protest demanding Bhullar's immediate arrest on Sunday.

On Sunday, leaders and workers of all the Opposition parties staged a joint protest here near MLAs hostel and were detained after they tried to march towards chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence to gherao it, demanding Bhullar's arrest. Police also used water cannons after they tried to force their way by removing multiple barricades put up by Chandigarh police. The leaders included Congress state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Bajwa and BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar and general secretary Anil Sareen, besides several leaders and workers of SAD.