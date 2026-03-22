'Who Called Special Cabinet Meet, Supplied Water From 40 km Away?': Devendra Fadnavis Targets Uddhav Thackeray In Ashok Kharat Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a dig at the former Shiv Sena (UBT) government in Maharashtra over its decision to supply water to Shri Shivnika Sansthan, linking the issue to the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged rape case involving Nashik astrologer Ashok Kharat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While speaking to reporters, the CM said that merely having photographs or meetings with someone cannot be grounds for action and questioned, "But what action should be taken against those who called a special cabinet meeting and supplied water from 40 km away?"

He added, "Those speaking about ministers remain silent on others. Why this selective approach? Some people only want to do politics. We are concerned about the dignity of women, and we will not rest until every affected woman gets justice."

Notably, the decision to provide 39 lakh litres of water from Darna Dam to Shri Shivnika Sansthan in Mirgaon was reportedly taken during the tenure of the government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Maha CM speaks On Rupali Chakankar's Resignation

CM Fadnavis also said that the resignation of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar was appropriate, saying that, "she had a close relationship with the person who mistreated women or considered him as a mentor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"In such a situation, justice in all these cases would not be served, she acknowledged this and resigned.""

Uddhav Thackeray's Reaction On Water Supply Allegation

When questioned about reports that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had provided water facilities to Ashok Kharat's establishment, Thackeray said, "I have no objection -- conduct a full inquiry into everyone. Let us see how deep the water goes. Whether it's a village godman or someone associated with a political party, action must be taken against all of them."

Following reports that 3.9 million litres of water were sanctioned for the ashram during the MVA rule, the Shiv Sena-UBT Chief took an aggressive stance, daring the state government to conduct a full investigation. "Investigate everyone. Let us find out how deep this water goes (who is involved). Punish the guilty. If water was diverted, find out where it went. But once you find out, make sure action is actually taken," he commented.