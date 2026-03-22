Nashik Shock: Farmer Alleges Son Missing After Land Deal With Ashok Kharat | Sourced

Nashik: Fresh allegations against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat have sparked outrage in Pathardi after a local farmer claimed that his son went missing soon after a land deal with Kharat.



While multiple accusations of sexual exploitation and black magic practices against Kharat are already under scrutiny, this new complaint has intensified the investigation. Shivaji Dhage, a farmer from the Pathardi area of Nashik, has alleged that he sold land to Kharat, and since that very day, his son has been missing.



Dhage stated that he does not know what influence was exerted on his son, but insists that the disappearance coincided directly with the land transaction. He further accused Kharat of acquiring land from several farmers without making full payments.



Kharat reportedly owns land worth crores in the Pathardi region. Locals allege that multiple properties were taken over through intimidation, with claims that political leaders and administrative officials may have aided him in these dealings. Dhage has specifically alleged that Kharat not only grabbed land but was also responsible for his son’s disappearance, an accusation that has caused significant unrest in the area.



Visits Only on Amavasya and Purnima

According to local residents, Kharat has fenced off all his land parcels and would visit them only on specific days namely Amavasya (new moon) and Purnima (full moon). Villagers also mentioned that an agent, Deepak Londhe, was often seen accompanying him during these visits. There are also claims that attempts were made to intimidate locals during land dealings and that Kharat defaulted on several payments related to such transactions.



The serious nature of these allegations is likely to further tighten the probe around Kharat, as authorities face mounting pressure to investigate all aspects of the case.