Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Sub-Inspector Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Nigdi

Nigdi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 59-year-old Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) was killed after a speeding car hit him from behind in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Nigdi area on Friday evening. The officer died on the spot due to severe injuries, police said.

The incident took place around 6:45 pm on the road from Thermax Chowk in Chikhali to Khandoba Mal in Akurdi under the limits of Nigdi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). The deceased has been identified as PSI Ramkhilawan Yadav, a resident of Chikhali.

According to police reports, Yadav was walking along the road when a fast-moving car rammed into him from behind. The impact was so strong that he suffered fatal injuries to his head and arms and died on the spot.

After this matter was reported to the Nigdi Police Station by Police Constable Somnath Diwate, the driver was arrested. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Ramesh Jindal (56), a resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran.

Police said the accused was driving the car with registration number MH 14 KN 6825 at high speed and in a reckless manner at the time of the incident. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said the incident highlights the growing concern over rash driving in the city, especially on busy internal roads during evening hours.

Hit-and-Run Leaves Youth Seriously Injured

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by an unidentified car in Pimple Gurav. The accident occurred around 1:15 am on March 14 near Swastik Hardware at Katepuram Chowk in the Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The injured has been identified as Nishant Sanjay Dake, a resident of the area.

Police said Dake was returning home after refuelling his two-wheeler when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction rammed into him. He suffered a fracture below his right knee, and his vehicle was badly damaged.

The driver fled the scene after the accident. Based on a complaint filed by Laxmikant Tukaram Chandane at Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), a case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the car with registration number MH 14 KS 2197. Police are currently searching for the accused and have launched an investigation.