Pimpri-Chinchwad Roads Turn Deadly: 5 Killed In 48 Hours As Accidents Continue To Mount

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The series of fatal road accidents in Pimpri-Chinchwad continued on Friday, with two more people losing their lives in separate incidents in Moshi and Shahu Nagar. The accidents occurred a day after three people were killed in different road mishaps across the city within 24 hours on Thursday.

The first incident took place around 10 am on Friday on the road between Chikhali and KSB Chowk in Shahu Nagar. A motor lorry collided with a two-wheeler, killing the rider, who has been identified as 76-year-old Shivarama Krishnan, a resident of Chikhali.

According to police reports, Krishnan was riding his two-wheeler when the lorry hit the vehicle. He fell onto the road, and the wheel of the lorry ran over his leg. He suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri.

However, doctors declared him dead during treatment. The case has been registered at the concerned Chikhali Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

In another accident reported around 11 am at Moshi Chowk on the Pune–Chakan Road, a truck hit a two-wheeler. This resulted in the death of Bhagwan Siddharth Sakhare (29), a resident of Moshi who was originally from Karla in the Nanded district.

Police said the accident occurred when Sakhare was taking a right turn at Moshi Chowk. His two-wheeler came under the left wheel of the truck, leading to his death. The truck driver, Bilal Aslam Barudwale (21), a resident of Latur, has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

3 Incidents Within 24 Hours a Day Prior

The incidents come a day after three people died in separate road accidents across the city. On Thursday afternoon, a 14-year-old schoolboy, Farooq Shakil Tamboli from Chinchwad, died after a speeding transit mixer truck hit his bicycle from behind near Premlok Park in Chinchwad.

The truck driver, Nivratti Uddhav Giri (39) from Alandi, has been detained by police. Police said the boy fell under the wheels of the truck after the collision and died on the spot. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver was allegedly using his mobile phone while driving at high speed.

Two other fatal accidents were also reported earlier. In Dighi, a heavy truck hit and killed Suresh Baburao Gorde (72), who was walking along a road in Dighi Gaothan on Wednesday night. In another incident in Bhosari, 20-year-old Ajay Ashok Jadhav died after the tractor he was driving overturned when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police are investigating all the cases.