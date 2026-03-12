Pune VIDEO: Viral CCTV Shows RMC Truck Fatally Hitting Schoolboy In Pimpri-Chinchwad | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Viral CCTV Shows RMC Truck Fatally Hitting Schoolboy In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 15-year-old schoolboy died after a ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck rammed into his bicycle near Premlok Park in Chinchwad on Thursday afternoon. CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media.

The accident occurred around 12.30 pm on the road connecting Khandobar Mal Chowk in Akurdi to Chaphekar Chowk in Chinchwad. The victim has been identified as Farookh Tamboli, a Class 9 student from Chinchwad.

According to police, the boy was cycling when an RMC truck coming from behind hit him. The impact crushed the student, causing fatal injuries. CCTV footage circulating online shows the moment the truck rear-ended the cyclist.

The accident took place very close to the premises of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, raising concerns among local residents.

Senior Police Inspector Dattatraya Chaskar, in charge of the Chinchwad Police Station, said the truck driver has been detained and brought to the police station. A case will be registered, and further action is underway.

The accused truck driver has been identified as Nivrutti Uddhav Giri (49, Alandi). Legal experts say he will be charged with crimes under sections that punish death by negligence and rash driving.

According to reports, the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic branch has banned heavy vehicles on city roads during specific hours under traffic regulations. The timing is from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm. However, the accident took place at 12.30 pm, which does not fall under the restricted hours.

Eyewitnesses and people present on the spot have claimed that the driver was speaking on the phone at the time of the accident. Police said the claim is being examined and the investigation is ongoing.