Pune VIDEO: 18-Year-Old Girl Killed After RMC Truck Hits Two-Wheeler From Behind In Sus Area | WATCH

Pune: An 18-year-old girl died after a Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) truck hit her two-wheeler from behind in the Sus area of Pune on Sunday evening. The incident happened on Sus–Nande Road, and the entire accident was captured on CCTV cameras.

According to available details, the deceased has been identified as Anjali Shankar Salve. Police said she died on the spot after being crushed under the wheels of the truck.

The accident took place around 5:30 pm near Shivba Chowk in Sus Gaon (under the Bavdhan Police Station, which is a part of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, Anjali was riding her two-wheeler on Sus–Nande Road when a speeding RMC truck approached from behind and rammed into her vehicle.

Due to the strong impact, she fell from her bike and came under the truck. She suffered fatal injuries and died immediately.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Bavdhan Police Station. After the accident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Rajpal Kasbe, in connection with the case. A case has also been registered against Ganesh Kalashetti, the owner of Surya Construction, for allegedly violating safety rules related to heavy vehicles.

Officials said the CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation.

The incident has triggered anger among residents in the Susgaon area. Locals have raised concerns over the movement of heavy construction vehicles on busy roads. They have demanded stricter rules and better monitoring of heavy vehicles to prevent such accidents in the future.