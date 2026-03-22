Kharat Case Widens: Three More Women To File Complaints; Over 100 Videos Found | Sourced

Nashik: In the case against self-proclaimed astrologer Ashok Kharat, three more victimised women have come forward and are preparing to file complaints. This is expected to widen the scope of the case and could provide crucial leads to the investigating agencies. Information has also surfaced suggesting the existence of more than 100 videos related to the exploitation of women.



According to sources, these three women are being questioned confidentially at different locations after being taken into confidence. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is recording their statements with utmost sensitivity. These new testimonies are likely to strengthen the evidence against Kharat.

Alongside the allegations of exploitation, an investigation into financial irregularities has also begun. The Income Tax Department is set to conduct a detailed probe into Kharat’s assets, transactions, and sources of income. Information regarding properties in Nashik and other locations is being collected, and transactions worth crores of rupees will be scrutinised.

52 Land Records Identified

Meanwhile, it has emerged during the investigation that around 52 land records are registered in the names of Ashok Kharat and his family members. There is also suspicion that in some jointly held lands, the names of government officials and their family members may be involved. This raises the possibility of uncovering a larger financial network through these links.

Additionally, bank transactions, cash flow, donors, partners, and individuals who provided financial assistance are also being brought under the scope of the investigation. Receipts issued for fees collected from clients will also be verified, which could potentially expose the entire financial network of Kharat.