Pune: Metro Coach Turned Into Restaurant Near District Court Station? Here Are All The Details | Representative Image | File

Pune: In a unique move, Pune Metro has converted an old metro coach into a restaurant near the Pune District Court Metro Station, officials announced on Saturday. Officials said that the project is complete and will soon be open to the public.

According to available details, the ‘Metro Coach Restaurant’ has been set up by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) to increase non-fare revenue.

An old coach, provided by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), headquartered in Kolkata, has been redesigned into a fully air-conditioned dining space. It is located near the Pune District Court’s Family Court area. Officials said that the area was chosen based on its proximity to the Pune District Court Metro Station.

Officials said the restaurant aims to offer a new experience for commuters and visitors. Thousands of passengers travel daily on the Vanaz–Ramwadi and Pimpri Chinchwad–Swargate routes. Pune District Court Metro Station acts as an interchange station for both these lines. With its accessibility to the Pune city area, many people frequent this metro station.

Officials said that the restaurant facility is expected to attract both regular travellers and tourists.

The project is expected to generate around Rs 1.45 lakh per month for Maha Metro. Once the tender process is completed, the restaurant will begin full operations with affordable and quality food options.

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Maha Metro officials said the idea is to reuse old infrastructure while improving passenger facilities. Chandrashekhar Tambvekar, Additional Director General (Public Relations), said the initiative focuses on providing good services at reasonable rates while boosting revenue.

The metro authorities are now preparing to open the restaurant for the public in the coming days.