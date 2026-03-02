Pune Metro Rolls Out New Change; Here's What Commuters Should Know | File Photo

Pune Metro is all set to roll out a new change for the convenience of commuters from Tuesday (March 3). This change will be at the ticket-checking gates at the stations. The gates will remain closed and will only open after tickets are scanned. Until now, the gates would remain open and a green light would appear when the tickets were scanned.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pune Metro, through its official handle, said, "Pune Metro has introduced a major change in the ticket-checking (AFC) gates at its stations for the convenience of passengers. Now, while entering or exiting the Metro station, the gates will remain closed by default and will open only after you scan your ticket. This change will be implemented from tomorrow, Tuesday, 03/03/2026."

"Until now, the Metro’s Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates used to remain open. After scanning the ticket, a green light would appear and passengers could enter, while the flap gates would close only if there was no ticket or if the ticket was invalid. However, going forward, the AFC gates at Pune Metro stations will always remain closed. The doors will open only when passengers scan their ticket or card on the machine, allowing them to enter or exit," it read.

Meanwhile, Pune Metro generated ₹8.22 crore in revenue in February, while the ridership was 53.24 lakh, according to the data on its website. The Ramwadi to Vanaz line contributed more -- ₹4.44 crore with a ridership of 29.79 lakh -- compared to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate line, which raked in ₹3.77 crore with a ridership of 23.44 lakh, the data showed.