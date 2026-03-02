In Pictures: Ramzan Evenings In Pune Come Alive With Bustling Iftar Food Stalls

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking it in the evening with Iftar.
In Pune, the spirit of Iftar is reflected in the lively food stalls that emerge across the city after sunset.
Areas such as Kausar Baug in Kondhwa and MG Road in Camp turn into bustling food hubs, filled with the aroma of kebabs, biryanis and traditional sweets.
These stalls attract families and food lovers across religions, adding a festive charm to Pune's Ramzan evenings.
Check out the pictures below:
