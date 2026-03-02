In Pictures: Ramzan Evenings In Pune Come Alive With Bustling Iftar Food Stalls | Anand Chaini

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking it in the evening with Iftar.

In Pune, the spirit of Iftar is reflected in the lively food stalls that emerge across the city after sunset.

Areas such as Kausar Baug in Kondhwa and MG Road in Camp turn into bustling food hubs, filled with the aroma of kebabs, biryanis and traditional sweets.

These stalls attract families and food lovers across religions, adding a festive charm to Pune's Ramzan evenings.

Check out the pictures below:

During Ramzan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset | Anand Chaini

The fast is broken in the evening with a meal called Iftar | Anand Chaini

In Pune, Iftar is celebrated with great enthusiasm | Anand Chaini

Many food stalls come up across the city during this time | Anand Chaini

Areas like Kausar Baug and Camp become very lively in the evenings | Anand Chaini

The smell of kebabs, biryani and fried snacks fills the air | Anand Chaini

Sweet dishes are also popular at Iftar stalls | Anand Chaini

Despite hygiene concerns, the Iftar food culture remains very popular | Anand Chaini

People from different communities visit these stalls | Anand Chaini

Families and friends gather to eat together after sunset | Anand Chaini

Vendors prepare fresh food throughout the evening | Anand Chaini

The stalls light up as soon as the sun sets | Anand Chaini

The streets remain crowded until late at night | Anand Chaini

Many people wait eagerly for the call to prayer before eating | Anand Chaini