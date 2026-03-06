Pune Metro To Introduce Reserved Seats For Women And Senior Citizens From March 8 | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Metro has announced reserved seating for women and senior citizens in all metro trains starting March 8, 2026, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The decision has been taken to improve the convenience and safety of women and elderly passengers.

The new arrangement will be implemented across all three coaches of each metro train. Under the plan, 46 seats will be reserved for women passengers and 8 seats for senior citizens on every train.

The distribution of seats will be as follows:

First Coach (DMA Car): 14 seats for women, 2 seats for senior citizens

Middle Coach (T-Car): 18 seats for women, 4 seats for senior citizens

Third Coach (DMB Car): 14 seats for women, 2 seats for senior citizens

Detailed seating layouts and signage will be displayed inside metro coaches and at stations. The information will also be available on the official Pune Metro mobile application.

Pune Metro authorities have appealed to passengers to respect the reserved seats and cooperate to ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for all commuters.