CarTrade Tech Profit Rises To ₹56.75 Crore In Q1, Revenue Up To ₹201.16 Crore

Mumbai: CarTrade Tech announced on Monday a consolidated net profit of ₹56.75 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), an increase from ₹47.06 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹201.16 crore, up from ₹173.04 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹229.74 crore, compared to ₹198.50 crore year-on-year.

Expense Details

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹152.15 crore, an increase from ₹141.59 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefits expense accounted for ₹83.47 crore of the total expenses.

Profit Before Tax

Consolidated profit before tax for Q1 FY27 was ₹74.52 crore, compared to ₹56.91 crore in Q1 FY26. The company reported exceptional items of ₹3.08 crore during the quarter.

Tax Expenses

Total consolidated tax expenses for the quarter were ₹17.76 crore. This includes a current tax of ₹8.93 crore and deferred tax expenses of ₹8.84 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹10.69, while diluted EPS was ₹10.26. This compares to basic EPS of ₹9.03 and diluted EPS of ₹8.38 in the year-ago quarter.

Other Comprehensive Income

The total other consolidated comprehensive income for Q1 FY27 was a loss of ₹0.78 crore. This includes remeasurement of defined benefit plans and related income tax.

Board Approval

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, on July 29, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.