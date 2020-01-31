Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2019-20 as Budget Session of Parliament commences today

New Delhi: As the Budget Session of Parliament commences on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2019-20.

Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on Saturday.

The Budget Session will commence with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Executive Committee meeting will be held in Parliament Library at 2 pm, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting is expected in Parliament Library at 3:30 pm today.

An all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.