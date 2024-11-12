Singapore: Over 7.5 Kg Of Heroin Seized During SGD 1.4 Million Drug Bust In Tengah

Drugs seized by CNB in an operation conducted on 7 November 2024 in the vicinity of Plantation Crescent. | www.cnb.gov.sg

According to a news release, about 1.027 kg of cannabis and 513g of ‘Ice’ were recovered from one person. Another search led to the recovery of about 3.223 kg of cannabis, 7.626 kg of heroin, 2.339 kg of ‘Ice’, 235g of ‘Ecstasy’, five bottles of methadone, 2,590 Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to SGD 9,250.

On the same day, officers arrested a 32-year-old man at the void deck of a residential block in the vicinity of Plantation Crescent while another party of CNB officers raided a residential unit of the same block and arrested a 44-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman within the unit. All three are Singaporeans.

A subsequent search of a car that was driven by the 44-year-old man led to the recovery of about 95g of cannabis, 477g of heroin, 169g of ‘Ice’ and three bottles of methadone.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, Director Intelligence Division, said: “The efforts of the CNB officers in this operation had prevented a large haul of drugs from flowing into the streets, which if not stopped, would have impacted the lives of thousands of individuals. The harm and misery that drugs inflict on society is far-reaching. Drugs do not just affect an individual, it also destroys the lives of their families and loved ones. CNB will continue to hunt down these drug traffickers and neutralise them to stem the tide of drugs.”

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)